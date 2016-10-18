The Headwaters Art League (HAL) held a reception Friday, Sept. 23, to open its fall show at Gateway Lodge in Land O’ Lakes. Among the attendees were, from left, HAL member Jane O’Brien, guest Rollie Nehring, HAL member Barbara Nehring, and guest Jill James. HAL offers amateur artists the opportunity to attend local workshops and display their artwork, and meets regularly for drawing and painting sessions. The league also sponsors a fall art show each year and a Wisconsin Regional Artists Program (WRAP) each spring. The next HAL WRAP show will be held at the Lando Center in Land O’ Lakes. Registration must be submitted by June 5, 2017, with artwork due June 17. There will be a reception and workshop on June 24. More information will be forthcoming.

—Contributed Photo