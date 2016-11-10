Garbology dig

Archaeologist Cindi Stiles recently gave three hands-on “Can You Dig It” archaeology programs for more than 50 children at Land O’ Lakes Elementary School. Stiles explained how garbology, the study of things discovered at long-abandoned sites such as the town of Donaldson near Land O’ Lakes, can give clues to vanished lifestyles. Each child was given the opportunity to be a budding archaeologist digging for buried artifacts and surmising what the items may have been used for and who would have used them. The program was sponsored by the Land O’ Lakes Historical Society.

—Photo By Barbara Nehring