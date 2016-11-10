Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church in Con­over recently held its ninth annual pet blessing service and raised $683 for the Humane Society of Vilas County.

The pet blessing and luncheon was attended by about 80 people, many dogs and cats, one horse, a tortoise and a chinchilla. Raffle prizes were donated by Lanny’s Fireside, Eagle River Animal Hospital, French’s Homestead & Vet Care, White Spruce Inn, Horant’s Gardener’s Gate, Backyard Feed Store, Conover Gardens, Eagle River Roasters, Northern Waters, The Toy Shop, Dublin Sports Bar & Grill and Dick and Sandy Martin.

—Contributed Photos