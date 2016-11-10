Home
Each pet received a treat and each pet parent will receive an 8- by 10-inch photo certificate of blessing. A check was presented to the animal shelter for donations receiv­ed during the event from freewill offerings, and the sale of T-shirts and raffle tickets.

Pet blessing

Tue, 10/11/2016 - 14:40 Vilas1
Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church in Con­over recently held its ninth annual pet blessing service and raised $683 for the Humane Society of Vilas County.
The pet blessing and luncheon was attended by about 80 people, many dogs and cats, one horse, a tortoise and a chinchilla. Raffle prizes were donated by Lanny’s Fireside, Eagle River Animal Hospital, French’s Homestead & Vet Care, White Spruce Inn, Horant’s Gardener’s Gate, Backyard Feed Store, Conover Gardens, Eagle River Roasters, Northern Waters, The Toy Shop, Dublin Sports Bar & Grill and Dick and Sandy Martin.
—Contributed Photos

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.