Several area businesses put up fall decorations to welcome visitors to Colorama Sept. 24-25 in Land O’ Lakes. A scarecrow contest featured a variety of creative displays, including an elaborate fishing-themed exhibit in front of Ely Memorial United Church of Christ, which won trophies for both the scarecrow contest and the decorating award. —Photo By Jill James

Scarecrow contest

Tue, 09/27/2016 - 14:42 Vilas1

