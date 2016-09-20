Home
The Land O’ Lakes Cornhole League is finishing the 2016 season. Sponsored by the Land O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce for the last two seasons, the league includes 10 teams that have been playing Tuesday nights, from June through September, at the pavilion. At the end of each season, the league donates back to the chamber of commerce. For information on how to join the 2017 Cornhole League, contact the chamber at (715) 547-3432 or infolandolakes@gmail.com. —Contributed Photo

Tossing the bags

Tue, 09/20/2016 - 15:05 Vilas1

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.