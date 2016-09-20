Wisconsin will join America in celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day this Saturday, Sept. 24, a day set aside to recognize that virtually every species of wildlife benefit from the programs supported and financed by hunters and anglers.

Thanks to community-minded business owners who support conservation as much as those who hunt and fish, we were able to again publish a two-page Outdoors spread in observance of America’s “first environmentalists.” And we couldn’t put one of the state’s largest newspaper spreads together without them.

Those entrepreneurs are in very good company. Ducks Unlimited (DU), the industry leader in North American conservation efforts, is once again leading the way and partnering with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

DU has made it known for years that more than 97% of its membership base are duck hunters. And the organization’s legacy is that since 1937, they have conserved more than 13.8 million acres of wetland marsh. Besides ducks and geese, that preservation effort has benefited an estimated 900 species of wildlife, from eagles to frogs.

This newspaper is a huge supporter of these outdoor sports for many reasons, not the least of which is their importance to the state’s outdoor traditions. Then there is the tourism industry and the fact that Vilas and Oneida counties are home to one of the world’s largest concentrations of inland lakes, along with millions of acres of public forest.

People who hunt and fish have been drawn to Wisconsin’s North Woods since the first railroads and highways were constructed. Many with a passion for these sports have invested in our communities and created a life here, bringing light industry and commerce to a remote recreational area.

Each year, hunting alone contributes more than $38.3 billion to the economy and supports more than 680,000 jobs. Hunting continues to rank as one of the safest outdoor activities in the country, and an overwhelming majority of Americans support hunting.

On average, hunters spend $1,638 every year on the sport. Total equipment expenditures in 2011 were $14 billion according to the US Fish & Wildlife Service. Half of that amount was for guns, scopes and ammunition. But they also buy clothing, camping equipment and motorized vehicles.

In 2011, the country’s 33 million anglers fished for 554 million days and spent $41.8 billion in fishing-related expenses. Anglers spend more than $1 billion a year on bait alone, and they spend almost $300,000 a year just on ice.

Sports­men and -women are funding more projects every year that enable more public access areas to be open. Through license sales and excise taxes on equipment, hunters and anglers pay for most fish and wildlife conservation programs. Excise taxes on equipment have totaled some $7.5 billion for wildlife conservation since 1939.

That’s the legacy of conservation that we will be celebrating Saturday. It’s about spreading the word on conservation and reminding the country once again that hunters and anglers are the backbone of it all.

