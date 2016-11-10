Emergency workers deserve

much respect, appreciation

Emergency personnel who are on call 24 hours a day, including firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and police officers, deserve our admiration and support.

With the help of area business owners, the Vilas County News-Review and The Three Lakes News salute those emergency workers and volunteers for the 31st consecutive year in a 72-page tabloid section this week, commemorating Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15.

It is our most effective way of saying thank you to the dedicated, community-minded citizens who perform these vital tasks throughout Vilas County and northeastern Oneida County, including Three Lakes and Sugar Camp. They can be the difference between life and death, serious injury and minor injury, or loss of property and capture of criminals.

It is also the best way to keep our readers and communities up to date on the development, progress and needs of these volunteer-based departments. It includes new features and stories, and articles on every department are updated by our editorial staff.

Fire is a life-threatening, costly fact of life in our society, but North Woods residents can take comfort in the fact that there are well-trained, well-equipped firefighters ready at a moment’s notice to assist if disaster would strike. To the volunteers in emergency services, we all owe a great deal of thanks and praise for an outstanding job and for their seemingly endless contributions to society.

Much of the credit for this community-minded, award-winning publication goes to area business owners, for without their support, this community newspaper could not complete projects of this scope. Thank you for making the Salute to Emergency Personnel possible.

Few communities have this much volunteer spirit

As tens of thousands of people converged on Eagle River for Cranberry Fest two weeks ago and also filled the school for Pumpkin Fest in Three Lakes last weekend, it took an army of volunteers to deal with the traffic, the parking, the food preparation, the cleanup and all the little things that go into running these big community events.

At both events, they came for unique foods, bog tours and an incredible assortment of art and craft offerings — some of the most extensive displays of handcrafted goods found at any event in Wisconsin.

Neither event would be possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers who aid the sponsoring organizations, which are the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center for Cranberry Fest and the Three Lakes Fire Department Auxiliary for Pumpkin Fest. Thousands of dollars were raised for charitable causes including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, local service organizations that helped with food and parking, and education-minded groups that supplied manpower.

Few communities in Wisconsin have the volunteer spirit needed to put on such organized, well-coordinated events.