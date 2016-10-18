This year marks the 20th straight year that this newspaper will be seeking donations in excess of $65,000 to support the nationally acclaimed Warm The Children program. The area’s cold climate and the extended economic slump continue to escalate the need.

The program continues to thrive in a decade of near-record demand, a period when as many as 580 children have received new winter clothing each year. Our fundraising goal is up slightly, to $70,000, because we increased the per-child stipend three years ago to adjust for inflationary increases.

In a nutshell, the program locates impoverished families in the North Woods and provides up to $130 in new winter clothing to each recipient — an increase of $10 from traditional levels. Purchases are limited to clothing such as coats, footwear, mittens, scarves, sweaters, snowpants and other basics.

Enthusiasm is high among our volunteer shoppers because Shopko Hometown is gearing up to offer another great selection of winter clothing items, following 15 years of super service from the former Pamida store in Eagle River. The Shopko Foundation has stepped up in a big way, ensuring two shopping locations will be available. Both Shopko and Glik’s offer discounts for program purchases.

Program coordinator Jacki Risjord, a photo technician in the News-Review’s production department, coordinates dozens of volunteer shoppers who take families to the stores to ensure the right winter clothing is purchased.

Because the community’s need is so great, we are again asking our readers, service clubs and businesses to help fund this vital public service. It is those who can afford to give, and even many who couldn’t, who have kept this program going for two decades.

Monetary donations are tax deductible and are accepted under the auspices of the Eagle River Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that partners with the News-Review every year. It is a fitting program for the Rotary to be involved with, an organization that promotes “Service Above Self.”

It’s important that donors know that every penny they give goes toward the purchase of winter clothing for the children. All administrative fees, bank fees and every other cost associated with the management of the program are borne by this newspaper.

Because of this program and the community’s overwhelming support of it, the News-Review — your community newspaper — was recognized by the National Newspaper Association with a first-place award for Community Service in 2011 and a third place in both 2014 and 2015. The contest category included both daily and weekly newspapers.

Those are some of the highest honors a community newspaper can receive. The credit goes to a generous community, volunteer shoppers, our staff and area business owners.

We can’t think of a better Christmas gift than to provide for impoverished families by giving the basics of warm winter clothing. Warm hands, feet and bodies are something no person should go without, and that is especially true for children who don’t always communicate their needs.