As Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton square off next Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the race to be the next president of the United States, our traditional duty of endorsing a candidate with full explanation has never been more difficult.

We certainly cannot and will not endorse Clinton for president, for she threatens to continue the same overspending and health care reform that has crippled the country and promises to burden future generations with more than $20 trillion of indebtedness.

That’s without mentioning her power-hungry entrenchment in a devious political system that is rife with corruption. Her elimination of thousands of government emails on a possibly illegal private server showed America her disdain for honesty and open government.

We will not support the liberal left, remembering under Bill Clinton’s two terms as president how the administration forever changed, in a terribly destructive way, the manner in which we manage our national forests under the National Environmental Protection Act. That’s just one example.

Even more important, the next president may be charged with filling multiple vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court, shaping the court’s direction for the next generation. Clinton prefers nominees who would support her liberal agenda, which includes a lack of constitutional checks on federal regulation and authority.

Then we come to Trump, the current leader of the conservative party we do support despite all of the baggage he brings to the political table. Never in modern history has a presidential candidate opened his mouth, and inserted his foot, so often. His alienation of voters, especially woman and minorities, is of record-setting proportion.

First and foremost, a Trump presidency would immediately erase the past eight years of perceived weakness on foreign affairs and national security issues. We would once again deal with our allies and our enemies from a position of strength, bowing down to no one.

A Trump presidency would deal firmly with illegal immigration, reversing current trends of amnesty and of wasting precious financial resources on illegal aliens who aren’t U.S. citizens and who certainly deserve no special privileges. Also, our Second Amendment right to bear arms would be far better protected under Trump.

Make no mistake that Trump has shown us unnecessary confrontation as opposed to the leadership the country needs if we are truly going to “take back America.” It’s a nifty slogan but actions speak louder than words, and he will need to work on that.

What Trump does bring to the table, and the reason we would endorse him, is the hope of cleaning up federal government waste and manipulation in our lives. Clinton is entrenched in the interests that manipulate the levers of power for themselves and their supporters, at the expense of ordinary citizens.