News-Review’s clothing program starts 20th season

The Vilas County News-Review is set to sponsor its 20th annual, nationally recognized Warm The Children program, which seeks out impoverished families in the North Woods and provides new winter clothing for their children.

Parents and caregivers of children ages newborn through 17 who are residents of Vilas County or the Three Lakes and Sugar Camp areas of Oneida County are welcome to apply for winter clothes.

A two-part eligibility application can be found in today’s newspaper. It must be filled out, dated and initialed before turning it in. The form also will run for the next three Saturdays in the North Woods Trader.

Applications also are avail­able at the News-Review’s front office. Staff member Jacki Risjord serves as program coordinator.

The program would not be possible without the generosity of full-time and seasonal area residents, as well as its many clubs and organizations.

Fundraising efforts for the 2016 season have officially begun and the goal this year is $70,000.

Donations can be mailed to the Vilas County News-Review, P.O. Box 1929, Eagle River, WI 54521, or dropped off at the News-Review’s office at 425 W. Mill St. in Eagle River.

Monetary donations are tax deductible and are under the auspices of the Eagle River Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) entity.

“Every dollar donated is used to buy winter clothing,” said News-Review Publisher Kurt Krueger. “The News-Review is picking up all administrative costs and is making all arrangements.”

Last year, more than $70,000 was raised, helping to clothe 530 youths during the winter months. An estimated 60 area residents gave their time as volunteer shoppers.

This year, the dollar limit for each child age 2 to 17 is $130, and the limit for those under 2 years of age is $65.

“This is an example of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Krueger. “We’re asking our readers, service clubs and businesses in Vilas and Oneida counties to help buy new winter clothing for the children in these families.

“Our goal this year is to raise more than $70,000 and we anticipate shopping for approximately 600 children,” Krueger said.

“Each monetary donation, regardless of size, will make a difference. It can be $5, $20, $100 or more. All donations will be recognized in the newspaper, unless the donor wishes to remain anonymous,” said Krueger.

Last year, many individuals donated enough money to send two, three or more children shopping. Donations can be made in honor of someone such as children or grandchildren, or in memory of loved ones.

“Another great part of this program is the use of volunteer shoppers,” said Krueger. “We have a need for new shoppers and welcome anyone who can donate a little bit of their time.”

For more information or to volunteer as a shopper, contact Risjord at the News-Review office, (715) 479-4421 or jackir­@vcnewsreview.com.

“Purchases are limited to clothing items such as coats, foot­wear, mittens, scarves, sweat­ers and other basics. Extravagant purchases are not permitted,” Krueger said.

Shopping will begin Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will take place at Shopko Hometown and Glik’s in Eagle River. These stores will offer Warm The Children shoppers a discount on all regularly priced items.

The Warm The Children program was started in 1993 by retired newspaper publisher Mack Stewart of Higganum, Conn.

Recognizing the need for warm winter clothing among underprivileged children, Stewart intended for each community to be self-sustaining in operating its own program.

“It has been well rec­eived with great success ev­erywhere it is being done,” said Stewart.

Currently there are 30 Warm The Children programs in 12 states. Collectively each year they serve more than 13,000 children with $1 million in new winter clothing and footwear.

The program helped the News-Review win a first-place award from the National Newspaper Association for community service in the 2011 Better Newspaper Contest.