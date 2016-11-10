Warm The Children seeking donations

Donations for the 20th annual Warm The Children (WTC) program are off to a good start toward this year’s goal to raise more than $70,000.

The money will provide new winter clothing to ap­proximately 600 children in need in Vilas County and the Three Lakes and Sugar Camp areas in Oneida County.

Program purchases, with the help of volunteer shoppers, will begin Oct. 26.

“Because of the ongoing generosity of donors to the program,” said Kurt Krueger, News-Review publisher, “this year we are able keep the spending limit at $130 for children age 2 to 17 and $65 for children younger than 2.”

Shopko Hometown and Glik’s have partnered with WTC to give discounts, 20% and 25% respectively, on nonsale apparel items. Sales tax also will be waived to help stretch the value each child will receive to approximately $180 and $90 for each age group.

“Shopko is proud to part ner with Warm The Children on this very important program,” said Senior Vice President Brian Bender. “We view all of our Shopko communities as our ‘hometowns’ and we are happy to continue this campaign which is so meaningful to the Eagle River community. We look forward to being part of the program for years to come.”

Susan Juenger, regional supervisor of Glik’s, commented on Glik’s part in WTC.

“We have participated in the program for several years now and we love it,” said Juenger. “We are thrilled that we can give back to the community through this program. The community response has been great and gets better every year,” said Juenger.

Jacki Risjord, program co-ordinator, is pleased to have the support of the two businesses and the community.

“We are happy to have Shopko Hometown and Glik’s as our resources for high-quality, warm winter clothing for those children in our community who need it most,” said Risjord.

Donations toward the goal of $70,000 to the WTC fund have now reached 12.1%, according to Risjord.

Donations can be mailed to the Vilas County News-Review, P.O. Box 1929, Eagle River, WI 54521 or dropped off at the News-Review’s office at 425 W. Mill St. in Eagle River. Online donations can be made at vcnewsreview.com on the home page.

In addition to many ­a­no­n­ymous donors, donations as of Oct. 7 were re­ceived from residents of the following communities:

Conover: Great Northern Jerk-Off in memory of Nancy Ruffalo, Jim and Bobbie Rosenmerkel of Conover and Waukesha, Rich Ruffalo in memory of Nancy Ruffalo;

Eagle River: Scott and Julie Girard, Ron and Barbara Harms, Martha Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Mary Ann McNeil, Scarlet O’Hatters of the Northwoods;

Land O’ Lakes: Wes and Cindy Geib, St. Albert’s Parish;

Phelps: Fred and Pat Langenberg;

Three Lakes: Faith Lutheran Church through its fish fry, Allen and Sandra Fager, Judy Young;

Other Wisconsin cities: Mary Buss in honor of Dale and Debbie Buss, Oconomowoc; Richard Mortell, Stevens Point; Carl Truss, Mosinee;

Other states: Carl and Marilyn Nelson, Vero Beach, Fla.; and the Rohlen Family Charitable Foundation, Chicago, Ill.