City utility to flush water system

The Eagle River Light and Water Utility is informing all water customers that the utility will start an aggressive flushing of the water system beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 4 a.m.

This first flushing will take place for customers on the south side of the bridge.

Then Wednesday Sept 28, starting at 4 a.m., the utility will flush the water system for the customers north of the bridge.

During the flushing, home owners may find the water somewhat discolored or cloudy; it also may have a strong smell of chlorine, according to utility manager Patrick Weber.

“We would like to assure our customers that at all times their water will be safe to drink,” said Weber. “Water customers may want to fill some containers for drinking water before we start flushing.”

Weber said the water department has been working on the most convenient ways to do this with the least interruption to its customers.

“This work is being done to continue to maintain the high quality of water that we provide to our customers and to ensure the proper operation of the hydrants for fire protection,” said Weber.

If water customers have any questions concerning this matter, they can call the Eagle River Light and Water Utility between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (715) 479-8121.