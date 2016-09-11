Correction

The property tax impact of the proposed Three Lakes Demmer Library/town complex advisory questions in last week’s paper was incorrect. The correct impact follows:

A “yes” vote to question 1 would have an estimated annual impact of increasing taxes by $7 per year on a home valued at $100,000 ($31 on a home valued at $500,000) over 20 years.

A “yes” vote to question 2 would have an estimated annual impact of increasing taxes increasing taxes by $11 per year on a home valued at $100,000 ($56 on a home valued at $500,000) over 20 years.

A “yes” vote to both questions 1 and 2 would have an estimated annual impact of increasing taxes by $17 per year on a home valued at $100,000 ($87 on a home valued at $500,000) over 20 years.