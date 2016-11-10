Home
The Three Lakes Fire Department Auxiliary hosted its 24th annual Pumpkin Fest Saturday at the Three Lakes School. Volunteers sold a crowd favorite, pumpkin pie, to many visitors at the fest. —Staff Photo By KURT KRUEGER

Crowd favorite

Tue, 10/11/2016 - 16:46 Vilas1

