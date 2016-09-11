Eagle River man killed in Sundstein Road crash

A 56-year-old Eagle River man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree on Sundstein Road in the town of Lincoln last Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Michael Dempsey of Eagle River died in the crash.

Vilas County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 7:27 a.m., reporting the one-vehicle crash near 4956 Sundstein Road.

Vilas County deputies arrived on the scene and observed a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had impacted a tree outside a 90-degree corner in the road. Dempsey was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the department.

The crash investigation is being handled by Vilas County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Vilas County coroner and the Wisconsin State Patrol crash reconstruction team. Additional assistance was provided by Eagle River Area Fire Department.