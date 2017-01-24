Home

Faces of the Derby

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 14:24 Vilas1

While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day event that brings thousands to the Eagle River area. The fans come to watch the races, ride the trails and enjoy festivities surrounding the greatest race in snowmobiling. Some of the scenes from around the track included World Champion Nick Van Strydonk hoisting the SnowGoer Cup after his victory.

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
12 + 8 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.