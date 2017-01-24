Faces of the Derby

While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day event that brings thousands to the Eagle River area. The fans come to watch the races, ride the trails and enjoy festivities surrounding the greatest race in snowmobiling. Some of the scenes from around the track included World Champion Nick Van Strydonk hoisting the SnowGoer Cup after his victory.