Halloween parties slated across North

Area communities and ser­vice organizations are gearing up for Halloween celebrations.

Most youth activities are set for Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31. Sugar Camp will be Sunday, Oct. 30. Some communities also have announced trick-or-treating hours.

The following communities have reported activities to this newspaper:

Eagle River

The 67th annual Eagle River Lions Club’s Hallogras Halloween party will be held Monday, Oct. 31, at the Northland Pines Middle School gymnasium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the party will end at 8 p.m.

Hot dogs, cider, milk, juice and ice cream will be available for children and their parents. Each child will receive a gift bag of candy. There also will be numerous games and prizes.

The Eagle River City Council does not assign any regular hours for trick-or-treating.

A Night at the Museum will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Northwoods Children’s Museum located at 346 W. Division St. in Eagle River. This free event offers Halloween fun in which the exhibits “come alive” with characters. Activities include games and treats along with a special graveyard to walk through that has a talking pumpkin.

Three Lakes

The Three Lakes Lions Club welcomes all Three Lakes area children ages preschool through sixth grade to its annual Halloween Party, pumpkin-carving contest and costume judging Monday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Any youths participating in the pumpkin-carving contest should take their entries to the school commons by 5:45 p.m., as judging will take place during the parade.

Prizes will be awarded to four groups: preschool to kindergarten, first to second grade, third to fourth grade, and fifth to sixth grade. Pumpkins will be judged on creativity and the Halloween theme.

Costume judging within the same age categories as named above, along with a junior/senior high school and an adult category, will start in the school commons at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the scariest, prettiest, funniest and most creative costumes.

Phelps

The Phelps Parents Association will host a Halloween party at Phelps School Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. following trick-or-treating.

A free meal of hot dogs and chips will be served, followed by games in the small gymnasium. Donations of bars or cookies would be appreciated; a drop-off of donations at the concession stand will take place that night.

A trick-or-treating map will feature the addresses of homes open for trick-or-treaters, who will be traveling from house to house prior to the party from 2 to 5 p.m. Maps will be available at local businesses that day.

Conover

The Conover Lions Club will hold its annual Kids Halloween Party Monday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. at the Conover Community Center, located at 4665 Highway K East.

There will be games, prizes, and treats for children. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Prizes will be awarded for the best costume in each age group. For more information, call Vic Verdev at (715) 350-2043.

Land O’ Lakes

Trick-or-treating is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Land O’ Lakes.

Land O’ Lakes Public Library will hold its annual Halloween Boo Bash Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Participants can attend dressed in costume. The event will include games, face painting and Halloween treats. For more information, call the library at (715) 547-6006.

St. Germain

The St. Germain Lions Club will be holding their annual Halloween Party for children at the St. Germain Community Center Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The St. Germain community will hold trick-or-treating hours Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sugar Camp

The Sugar Camp school will host the Junior High Halloween Dance at Sugar Camp Elementary School from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28.

The Sugar Camp community has announced that trick-or-treating hours will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m.