Healy, Pulec killed in two-car accident

57-year-old Linda Healy of St. Germain, and 78-year-old Lillian Pulec of Eagle River were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 70, west of Eagle River, near Shady Lane in the town of Cloverland, officials announced midday Thursday.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Department, Healy was westbound on Highway 70, crossed the center line and struck a eastbound vehicle head-on. The other vehicle was occupied by a Pulec and her husband, Tony, of Eagle River.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department received a wireless 911 call Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 3:18 p.m. reporting the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Vilas County Coroner’s Office.

The Eagle River Area Fire Department, Ministry Eagle River Memorial Hospital Ambulance, Plum Lake Ambulance, St Germain Fire and Rescue, Ministry Spirit helicopter, Vilas County Highway Department, Vilas County Coroner’s Office and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident.

**Story updated Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2:35 p.m. to include names**