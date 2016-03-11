One person killed in Sundstein Road crash

One person was killed when a pickup struck a tree on Sundstein Road in the town of Lincoln Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Vilas County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 7:27 a.m., reporting the one-vehicle crash near 4956 Sundstein Road.

Vilas County deputies arrived on the scene and observed a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had impacted a tree outside a 90-degree corner in the road. The operator was the only subject in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the operator of the vehicle is being withheld at this time pending the notification of immediate family.

The crash investigation is being handled by Vilas County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Vilas County coroner and the Wisconsin State Patrol crash reconstruction team. Additional assistance was provided by Eagle River Area Fire Department.