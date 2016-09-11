Trump elected as 45th U.S. president

In one of the most surprising upsets in political history, Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton Tuesday night by collecting 276 votes from the electoral college.

Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were each considered the biggest of swing states. Trump won Wisconsin, a historically Democratic state during years of presidential elections, by just 26,788 votes. With that he took the 10 electoral votes, while also securing 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania where he won by just 67,902 votes.

Each margin of vicotry in those states was less than 1%.

“I mean that very sincerely. Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division, have to get together,” Trump said early Wednesday morning in his acceptance speech. “To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.”

Trump talked about his plans to get Americans back to work, take care of veterans and rebuild infrastructure that he says is crumbling across America.

“We are going to fix our inner cities and rebuild our highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools, hospitals. We're going to rebuild our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none. And we will put millions of our people to work as we rebuild it,” he said. “We will also finally take care of our great veterans who have been so loyal, and I’ve gotten to know so many over this 18-month journey. The time I’ve spent with them during this campaign has been among my greatest honors.”

As of Wednesday morning, votes were still being counted in Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire where 30 electoral votes have yet to be decided.

Trump has a narrow lead in Michigan which would add 16 electoral votes to his total while Clinton still holds a small lead in both Minnesota and New Hampshire which would secure her 14 votes.

All the president needs is 270 votes from the Electoral College to secure the presidency, which Trump did late last night in swinging historically Democratic states like Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Popular vote totals as of Wednesday morning were still in favor of Clinton who with 59,177,3030 votes was leading Trump by 136,000 votes.

It is the first time since George W. Bush defeated Al Gore that a president won the Electoral College, but lost the popular vote.

Clinton did well in most urban areas where election officials saw record numbers of both women and minorities come to the ballots to voice their opinion in an effort to keep Trump from the presidency.

In the end it wasn’t enough as Clinton early Wednesday morning conceded the election, making Trump the 45th president of the United States.

Locally, Trump carried a large majority of the popular vote in Vilas County. He collected 8,169 votes compared to 4,769 for Clinton.