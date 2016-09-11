Veterans Day programs set across North Woods

People across the North Woods will reflect on what veterans have accomplished and the freedoms they have protected during upcoming Veterans Day ceremonies.

Local Veterans Day programs are planned at schools in Eagle River, Three Lakes, Sugar Camp, Phelps and Rhinelander this Friday, Nov. 11.

The following programs have been announced:

Eagle River

Trinka-Weber-Rogers Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8637 in Eagle River will join the students at Northland Pines Middle School, Eagle River Elementary School and Northland Pines High School to pay tribute to local veterans who have served or who are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

The Veterans Day service will begin at 9 a.m. Friday in the high school fieldhouse. Student speakers will make presentations, and the high school band and elementary students will take part in the ceremony.

The VFW Honor Guard will post and retire the colors. The Ladies Auxiliary will join in the program. The public and all area veterans are welcome.

After the program there will be coffee, cheesecake and cookies available in the commons for all veterans.

Three Lakes area

Veterans Day will be observed Friday in three programs at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. in the Three Lakes School auditorium, and 1 p.m. at Sugar Camp Elementary School. The public is welcome to attend any or all of these patriotic observances.

Students of Three Lakes Elementary School will present the program at 9:30 a.m. It will include songs by students and several student speakers. American Legion Post 431 Color Guard will assist.

American Legion Post 431 will conduct the program at 10:45 a.m. There will be featured guest speakers.

The Three Lakes High School band and chorus will provide music. The traditional roll call of servicemen from Three Lakes who were killed in action in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be followed by taps and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The program at 1 p.m. will be presented by the children of Sugar Camp Elementary School, assisted by the Legion Color Guard.

The general public— especially all veterans, Legion and Auxiliary members — is welcome to attend one or all of these programs to acknowledge the sacrifices of American veterans of all wars and those now serving in uniform.

Phelps

There will be a Veterans Day program in the Phelps School large gymnasium at 10:30 a.m. hosted by the Phelps Student Council.

The program is being coordinated by teacher Kevin Grafwallner and will include guest speaker Matthew Justice, a sergeant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and son of teacher David Justice. Music will be performed by the Phelps school band under the direction of music teacher Kim Johnson.

For more information, call the school at (715) 545-2724.

Rhinelander

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the auditorium at James Williams Middle School, located at 915 Acacia Lane, Rhinelander.

The seventh- and eighth-grade band and choir will perform and the guest speaker is Glenn Johnson, a World War II ex-prisoner of war. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

The Oneida County Veterans Council, consisting of the American Legion, American Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the veterans monument on the Oneida County Courthouse lawn.

The Nativity of Our Lord choir will perform and the guest speaker is Brian Jopek, a U.S. Army National Guard retiree.

All citizens are welcome to attend these ceremonies to honor the men and women who served their country.

For more information, call the Oneida County Veterans Service Office at (715) 369-6127.