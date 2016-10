The recent Phelps School second-grade chicken dinner fundraiser at Hillside Resort was attended by 286 adults and children, a record-breaking chicken dinner event for the resort. Teacher Pam Klessig said, “This event would not have been so successful without the support of this community. It brought tears to my eyes as I drove home.” The proceeds are being applied to a Milwaukee museum field trip in spring for the class. —Photo By Sharon Gifford