A safety sign owned by Vilas County Department of Health and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources appeared this week along Highway 70 and the St. Germain All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Club trail to remind ATV and utility task vehicle (UTV) riders that buckling up is still the law during recreational activities. The reverse side of the sign reminds riders of the need to be certified and to visit dnr.wi.gov for recreational safety class information for operation of watercraft, snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs. Safely operating any vehicle helps reduce accidents and injuries.

—Photo By Wally Geist