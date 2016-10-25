Women’s Service Club gives $5,500 to 15 area charities

The St. Germain Women’s Service Club provided donations totaling $5,500 to charitable service organizations and marked the culmination of a year of fundraising for the club.

The club’s main fundraising efforts are designed to involve the community in its mission, and include the Spring Chicken BBQ and the Fall Fashion Show.

Represented at the check presentation were Lolly Rose of Angel On My Shoulder, Melissa Klessig of the Humane Society of Vilas County, Rouleen Gartner of Northwoods Children’s Museum, Diane Nielsen of Vilas Historical Museum, Jacki Risjord of the Warm The Children program, Tony Duffek of St. Germain Elementary School, Randy Danner of Seasons of Life Hospice, Dale Buss of Plum Lake Ambulance Service, Judy Russell of Howard Young Foundation, Chuck Figer of Plum Lake Public Library, Kathryn Drew of Vilas Food Pantry, Tim Gebhardt of St. Germain Fire and Rescue, and Janon Furlong of Caritas of Eagle River.

Representatives for Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing’s Frederick Place in Rhinelander and Olson Memorial Library were not present for the distribution.

The St. Germain Women’s Service Club meets monthly and provides women from the area and surrounding communities an opportunity to participate in timely programs and engage in activities that support scholarships and community charitable organizations.