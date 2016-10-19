Area teams advance inside WIAA postseason

Both the Three Lakes and Northland Pines girls’ volleyball teams advanced inside their respective brackets with opening round wins to start the WIAA State playoffs Tuesday night.

Locally, the Phelps Knights boys’ soccer team moved ahead as well. Each team has earned another match up this Thursday in hopes of moving into Saturday’s respective Regional finals.

Starting in Phelps, the Knights used a pair of penalty shots to go along with first half goals from brothers Sawyer and Nolan Rosner to defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 4-3.

What turned into a final 10 minutes of defensive struggle for the home Knights was all but that through the first 45 minutes of play.

Newman capitalized on a turnover inside their offensive zone early as they lofted a shot clear of Phelps goalie Taylor Huza with just under three minutes gone by in the first to take a 1-0 lead.

Sawyer Rosner responded less than a minute later and he drilled a shot from in tight on the right that deflected off the goalies hands and found the back of the net to tie the score a 1-1.

Newman than got the next goal as they were able to once again go one-on-one with Huza from the front left. After taking a 2-1 lead, Phelps recovered on a nice goal off a corner kick that found Nolan Rosner’s right foot to make it 2-2.

Before the half ended, Carl Gutierrez found the back of the net after being tripped on in the box on a breakaway. His deposited the penalty kick without hesitation and made it 3-2 going into the second.

Both teams traded blows with each respective goalie coming up big in the second half to keep things close. That was until Michael Franzen worked his way in front and was tripped just feet into the 18-yard box, earning himself a penalty kick. He then put Phelps up 4-2 with under 15 minute to play and turned things over to Huza and the Phelps defense who hung on after Newman would pull to within one.

Waiting next for Phelps this Thursday is the top-seeded Barron squad who received a first round bye after going 19-1-2 on the season en route to a Middle Border Conference championship. Their only loss came two weeks ago at the hands of New Richmond who tripped the Bears 1-0.

Game time Thursday is set for 4 p.m. with the winner advancing to Saturday’s Regional championship match.

Eagles beat Antigo

It was a battle of conference foes Tuesday night in Eagle River as the Northland Pines Eagles kept their season rolling with a 3-1 defeat of Antigo.

After opening up with a pair of 25-21 wins in the first two sets, the Red Robbins recovered to force a game four with a 25-20 win in set three. In the fourth, Pines was able to overcome a few too many unforced errors according to coach Julie Smith, winning 25-23 and earning a match with top-seeded Merrill Thursday.

“We knew going into Tuesday that it was going to be a battle,” Smith said. “Antigo is a great blocking team, and it was obvious that they came out even stronger than last week when we played. Our offensive attacks were more balanced last night. It is very nice to see more of our players swinging aggressively and not leaving it up to just one or two girls. Our service game was great tonight and really kept the momentum going for us.”

Merill was pushed to four games by Lakeland Tuesday, but won decisively 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13. Thursday will be the first time the two teams have met this season.

The Lady Eagles finished runner-up inside the Wisconsin Valley Conference this season to D.C. Everest, and posted a record of 25-5-2 over the course of the season.

Smith said that if her team wants to advance to Saturday’s Regional final, they’ll have to make the most out of their opportunities.

“Right now we need to control our side of the court and reduce unforced errors,” Smith said. “We don’t plan to change anything significantly, but will be working on fine-tuning our coverage and mentally preparing the team. The girls are working hard every day and are so excited to come up against Merrill for the second round.”

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Merrill High School.

Florence next for Jays

In what will be a repeat of last year’s WIAA Regional semifinal, the Three Lakes Lady Bluejays will once again travel to Florence to face the Bobcats for the third time this season.

The rubber match, inside of what was a divided rivalry throughout the course of the 2016 Northern Lakes Conference season, was made possible by each team sweeping their respective first round matches.

In Three Lakes Tuesday night, the Lady Jays got off to a hot start in their first two games, and were able to roll four consecutive points after being down 24-22 in set three to win 25-20, 25-14, 26-24 over Goodman-Pembine.

The win pits the team back up against Florence next, who they split with through the conference season this year.

Florence had little trouble with White Lake in their first round match, defeating the Lakers 25-9, 25-14, 25-7.

“I’ve seen us play very well, and I know we have it in us,” head coach Jayme Wyss said. “We just need everything clicking on the same night. We have the potential to make it to finals and have that as a goal.”

While the defensive side of the net saw a frustrating evening, offensively for Three Lakes they were led by junior Anna Lorbetske who showed some significant offense with 11 kills to lead the way.

“When she stops thinking and just swings she’s naturally just tough at the net,” Wyss said of Lorbetske. “Defensively I know Daisy (Campbell) was a little frustrated because she was getting her hands on a lot, but just couldn’t get them to fall in front of her. We overcame it though.”

Macy Sowinski again had a good night setting the ball with 25 assists to lead the way for the Lady Jays. She along with Maggie Servant each had five digs while Karlie Volk and Grace Stefonik each had four.

Along with 11 kills for Lorbetske, Campbell added nine followed by three for Chloe Boers and two for Brylee Lehmann.

Game time Thursday in Florence is set for 7 p.m.

Phelps girls fall

In what was a tough draw in the first round of the WIAA playoffs, Phelps fought hard against top-seeded Elcho who defeated the Lady Knights 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 Tuesday night in Elcho.

As they’ve been all season with a short-handed squad, Phelps was commended by their head coach Kendra Rader who said her team showed strength against the top seed.

“The girls worked together, talked with each other, and overall played really well,” Rader said.

Statistically, Amanda Grmick had a good night with one kill, one ace and nine digs on the defensive side.

Marti Rudawski led the way at the net with three kills to go with three digs and an assist. Angela Pietenpol added a kill, an ace and five blocks while Kiara Fryman- had a pair of kills, two aces, three digs and six blocks for a very good evening overall. Madi Hassell added three assists and three digs.