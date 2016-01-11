Home
The Three Lakes Historical Society welcomed new board members at its last meeting. Board members include, front row from left, Barb Moak, Tom Rulseh, Mary Sowinski, Patty Wallesverd, Maureen McCain and Sue Bode; and back row, Dave Hintz, Kyle McMahon, Bill Hayes, Julie Tryczak, Erica Brewster, Dave Sorgel and Ken Bode. Wallesverd and Sue and Ken Bode are new to the board this term. ––Photo By Collette Sorgel

New board

Tue, 11/01/2016 - 14:28 Vilas1

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
13 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.