Home
Sugar Camp Elementary School held its 10th annual open house and tailgate party recently. Parents, grandparents, students and the public were welcome to tour the school and also sign up for the School Community Organization and Girl Scouts. —Contributed Photo

Tailgate party

Tue, 09/27/2016 - 14:38 Vilas1

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
8 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.