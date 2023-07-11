Country band to perform July 22 in Three Lakes Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ETHAN BOTT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Lakes Center for the Arts will hold a concert Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. featuring country band Ethan Bott and the Bottlenecks.The group is from the backwoods of Marquette, Mich., and will entertain with everything from cowboy ballads and folk songs to original works.The audience will hear music from singers like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash, as well as Alan Jackson and Garth Brooks. Beer, wine, and popcorn are available for purchaseCost for this show is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.The Jazz Spectrum concert scheduled for Saturday, July 15, still has a few remaining tickets available for purchase.Upcoming shows include Special Consensus Friday, July 28.Tickets for any of these concerts can be purchased at the door, purchased online, or reserved by phone at 715-546-2299.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tlcfa.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joyce Sadauskas Eagle River proposes ordinance change to short-term rentals Lynda Rehberg Lac du Flambeau man pleads guilty to neglecting a child resulting in death Linda Jean Thomas
