Bott photo.jpg

ETHAN BOTT

Three Lakes Center for the Arts will hold a concert Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. featuring country band Ethan Bott and the Bottlenecks.

The group is from the backwoods of Marquette, Mich., and will entertain with everything from cowboy ballads and folk songs to original works.

