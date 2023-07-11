A free, public book release event for “Cy Williams: Baseball’s Most Unique Star Slugger,” will be held at the Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) Sunday, July 16, beginning at 3 p.m.
The book is penned by Gary Williams, Cy’s grandson, and details the life and history of Fred “Cy” Williams — considered one of the greatest players to never make it into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame.
Gary Williams, a resident of Three Lakes since 1983, knows the effect his grandfather had on the North Woods and said he took great pride in writing this autobiographical tale about the famed slugger.
The book release coincides with the 100th anniversary of Cy Williams’ third of four National League home run crowns and, at 39 years old, he still holds the record for the oldest player to win a league home run crown.
His accomplishments both on and off the field are highlighted in great detail throughout the book.
During the event, Gary will talk about the book through a self-described “nine inning” discussion featuring video, pictures, baseball music and a question and answer segment at the end of the program.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase as well. Individuals can also purchase the book in paperback and audiobook formats at amazon.com.
Seating for the event is limited to 110. Attendees are advised to arrive early to TLCFA to reserve their spot(s).
Net proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Three Lakes Community Foundation, in addition to area youth sports, arts clubs and organizations.
During his career, Cy played 19 seasons during both the dead- and live-ball eras for the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was also a track star during his college days at Notre Dame, and being an avid architectural student during his time there, he became the eventual lead designer of TLCFA after his retirement from the game of baseball.
