42nd Paul Bunyan Fest to return to Eagle River Jul 25, 2023

The 42nd annual Paul Bunyan Fest will take place in downtown Eagle River Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.This family event is sponsored in part by Nicolet National Bank and the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce.Some of the featured events include chainsaw carving demonstrations by Ken Schels, over 80 arts and craft booths available, and live musical entertainment by The Pinery Boys. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.For more information, contact the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 800-359-6315 or visit eagleriver.org.
