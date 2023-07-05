The public is invited to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Million Penny Parade with a celebratory program presented by the Dr. Kate Museum Saturday, July 15, in Woodruff. 

This event was inspired when Arbor Vitae-Woodruff high school teacher Otto Burich and his 16 geometry class students collected one million pennies and donated them to the building of the Lakeland Memorial Hospital in Woodruff. 

