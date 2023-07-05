The public is invited to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Million Penny Parade with a celebratory program presented by the Dr. Kate Museum Saturday, July 15, in Woodruff.
This event was inspired when Arbor Vitae-Woodruff high school teacher Otto Burich and his 16 geometry class students collected one million pennies and donated them to the building of the Lakeland Memorial Hospital in Woodruff.
The Dr. Kate Museum of Woodruff is also celebrating its 35th anniversary and, in tandem with the Million Penny Parade, will provide a dual fundraising drive for an expansion of the museum. Most of the days events will take place at 820 3rd Ave. in Woodruff.
A pancake breakfast at the Woodruff Town Hall, located at 1418 1st Ave., will begin the day and runs from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. Music provided by Life on the Island begins at 10 a.m., and will be followed by the Star Spangled Banner by the Celebration Brass Quartet.
Attendees will then be welcomed at 11 a.m. by Dr. Kate Museum President, Lorri Berry, followed by additional speakers. The keynote address will be delivered by writer and stand-up comedian, Sean Conrad.
Conrad will speak about his insights on a feature film he is writing that is an adaptation of the Million Penny Parade.
Following the museum’s presentations, the parade will begin at 1 p.m. From 3-5 p.m., the Richie Yurkovich Polka band will set the stage, with the Decade XS Band coming on from 5-7 p.m.
Additional attractions throughout the day include a classic car show, a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, and plenty of food and drink vendors to keep guests going all day.
Anniversary souvenirs and T-shirts, along with Dr. Kate Museum items, will be available on the grounds during the day as well.
For more information, visit drkatemuseum.org, or contact the museum at 715-356-6896.
