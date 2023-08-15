Art, film, song submissions needed for Project North Aug 15, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Project North, a collaborative music, art and sustainability festival, will return to the downtown Rhinelander area Sept. 15-16.The festival organizers are currently seeking submissions for the following festival elements, including Community Projections, the 10-Second Film Contest and the Songwriting Contest.Community Projections is new to the festival. This interactive art installation will be projected on a building in the center of the festival grounds.All eligible submissions will be incorporated into a looping installation that is precisely mapped onto the unique architecture of the building. Submissions can be a short video or image using the template provided at projectnorth.org/projections/. Submission deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31.The 10-Second Film Contest returns in 2023. This unique format allows anyone to participate and have fun with this year’s theme, “Water.”All eligible entries will be screened on loop during the festival, and the three winners will be announced Saturday, Sept. 16.This year’s contest is sponsored by Northwoods Filmmaking Society. Contest guidelines and submission information can be found at projectnorth.org/tenseconds/. Entry deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31.Submissions are also currently being sought for the Songwriting Contest.Contestants may perform as a solo or duo, and each song submitted must be the entant’s original work. Eight finalists will be asked to perform at the festival, with the winner performing on the Main Stage.This year’s submission deadline is Aug. 18. More details about the contest can be found at projectnorth.org/songwriting-contest/.For more information, visit projectnorth.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Roselynn Marie Richter Raymond “Ray” Rubin Paul Gerhart Sr. Preliminary hearing delayed for Woodruff man in drug case Peggy Williams
