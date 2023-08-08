The Boulder Junction Public Library announced that the public will have the opportunity to view its August “Art in the Library” exhibit featuring artwork by Deb Lund.
Lund’s pastel and watercolor landscapes are currently on display during the library’s regular business hours.
Using photographs to inspire, Lund’s works have been described as impressionistic, colorful, and carefully composed.
She currently creates from her studio in Rhinelander.
Although Deb enjoys painting portraits, animals, and still life, she really excels at landscapes. She will tell you there are so many beautiful places in the world, and she wants to paint all of them.
Always interested in art, Deb did not begin to seriously improve her skills until she neared the end of her career as a registered nurse. Living in the Chicago area allowed her to take courses from local colleges and artists. Deb tells us that she owes all her skill to the talented teachers that she has encountered.
After retirement from her career, Lund and her husband moved to the North Woods where she has now concentrated on making art.
She has participated in the Wisconsin Regional Art Program in Madison several times, and has also won awards in local and regional art shows.
Lund currently teaches both watercolor and pastels in her home in Rhinelander. Her works can be found at various venues around the area.
For more information on her classes or paintings, find her on Facebook at “Art by Deb Lund.”
For information on Art in the Library exhibits, the application process, or the artwork policy, email the library at info@boulderjunction.wislib.org or call 715-385-2050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.