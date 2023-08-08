soc 2 Boulder Lib Art Lund-08.09.23-Boulder Lib Art Lund.jpg

Artwork by Deb Lund will be featured throughout the month of August for the BHoulder Junctions Public Library’s “Art in the Library” exhibit. —Contributed Photo

The Boulder Junction Public Library announced that the public will have the opportunity to view its August “Art in the Library” exhibit featuring artwork by Deb Lund.

Lund’s pastel and watercolor landscapes are currently on display during the library’s regular business hours.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.