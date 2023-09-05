Artistic opportunities planned at Warehouse Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Warehouse ArtsCenter features monthly Artist Spotlight Exhibitions to bring recognition and exposure to rising and established artists throughout the North Woods.September’s Artist Spotlight features the center’s watercolor studio group, which meets on Tuesdays in person or remotely via Zoom. Artists of all skill levels come together to review different weekly inspirations, explore the medium of watercolor, try new techniques and paint together.The September exhibition opened Sept. 5 and will remain on display through the end of the month.A watercolor artists’ reception will be held Friday, Sept. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.Also on the schedule is an artistic sharing event is planned for Friday, Sept. 8, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Warehouse Arts Center in Eagle River.MC Jonathan Root will provide an evening of artistic sharing for performers.The event is dedicated to the experimental performance of all things creative, including, but not limited to, comedy, film, music, poetry, storytelling, and theater.The Warehouse will provide a mixer setup, an electric keyboard, and multiple mics for performances.Up to eight performers will be able to register in the performance queue at eagleriverart.com/events/open-mic-night-lab-the-warehouse/.The length of the performance slots will depend on the number of performers.For more information, visit eagleriverart.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warehouse Arts Center Artist Eagle River Warehouse Arts Center Monthly Artist × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Phelps man dies in one-car rollover Eagle River VFW retires charter, transitions to vet resource center Eagle River man accused of stealing $71,500 from ERRA Purchase of certified site to bring new jobs to area Filming of horror-comedy film takes place around Eagle River
