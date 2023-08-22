The Boulder Junction Public Library will host local photographer and writer, Bob Kovar, Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Boulder Junction Community Center.
Kovar will discuss his book “Beneath the Eagle Tree,” a compilation he created to try and shed a little light during the beginning of Covid-19.
During this time, he began sharing a daily post on his Facebook feed that possessed enough good vibes to make anyone smile.
“Learning to write with wit and positivity in the throes of the pandemic was an entirely new experience,” said Kovar. “Over time, I was able to reconnect the positive pathways from heart to pen, or in this case keyboard, as I tapped out stories and shared images from my early morning walks down to the Trout River to watch the sun rise from under the big pines on the point, where the eagles have nested as long as anyone can remember.”
His postings gathered many followers across several social media platforms, with many asking him to “please write a book.”
Kovar then compiled his writings and images from this period of time into his first book, which is titled “Beneath The Eagle Tree.”
The book includes a foreword by noted author and naturalist, John Bates, and was edited by Bates’ daughter, Callie Bates.
The book was self-published and is available from the author’s website: www.bobkovar.com.
This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Kovar will have copies of “Beneath The Eagle Tree” available for purchase at the event and will be signing copies at the event.
