PERKINS

Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) will host a special meet and greet and book signing with Barbara Ann Perkins, author of the new book "Spirits and Secrets."The event will take place Friday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center, located on Superior Street in downtown Three Lakes.Wine and appetizers will be served, and books will be available for purchase.Perkins is a resident of northern Wisconsin where she enjoys the forests, streams, and lakes. Her debut novel, "Spirits and Secrets," takes place in the area, as does her upcoming novel, "The Forest Lake Club."Perkins is a retired teacher. She has three children and five grandchildren, and says she takes great pleasure in her writing.For more information on this and other events, visit tlcfa.org.
