Singer-songwriter Bobby Bullet will be performing with Pamela Nesbit live at the Warehouse’s Inspiration Bar in Eagle River Friday, July 28, starting at 7 p.m.

Bullet is a Native American Music Awards (NAMA) nominee multiple times, a weaver of stories, teacher of legends, and keeper of traditions. Honors include the 2010 NAMA Lifetime Achievement Award, 2010-’11 Folk Art Masters of Tradition Apprenticeship Wisconsin Art Board, and 2012 Native Arts and Cultures Music Fellowship. 

