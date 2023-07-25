Singer-songwriter Bobby Bullet will be performing with Pamela Nesbit live at the Warehouse’s Inspiration Bar in Eagle River Friday, July 28, starting at 7 p.m.
Bullet is a Native American Music Awards (NAMA) nominee multiple times, a weaver of stories, teacher of legends, and keeper of traditions. Honors include the 2010 NAMA Lifetime Achievement Award, 2010-’11 Folk Art Masters of Tradition Apprenticeship Wisconsin Art Board, and 2012 Native Arts and Cultures Music Fellowship.
Drawing on diverse musical influences from country, blues, jazz, and rock, he has performed his own personal style of music for more than 50 years.
His music is grounded in personal experience and cultural history. His songs tell well-crafted stories that heal, teach, and bridge his Native American roots to all peoples. Pamela Nesbit joins her husband, Bobby Bullet, in performing his story songs. She delights in bringing unique harmonies to the spirit of the evening.
On Saturday, July 29, photographer Arnold Jack will be the featured presenter as part of the Warehouse’s Arts On Tap weekly lecture series from 7-9 p.m. He will share how he sees our area through his work and inspirations, along with a Q-and-A segment following his presentation.
Jack grew up in the North Woods and believes his photography is an extension of his spirituality, and he uses it to reach and positively influence his community. His motivation to create has always been inspired by his family and loved ones, to do them proud, and to promote the places he loves.
For more information and details on additional, upcoming special programming events, visit eagleriverart.com.
