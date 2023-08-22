Boulder Chamber Hires.jpeg

The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce recently filled two positions. As of this summer, Executive Director Assistant Amanda Chartrand (left) and Executive Director Mary Jones will be heading up the office and community projects in the Boulder Junction area. —Contributed Photo

The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it filled the positions of executive director and executive director assistant.

The organization recently hired Mary Jones as the executive director of the chamber, July 31, and Amanda Chartrand filled the position of executive director assistant on June 20.

