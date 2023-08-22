The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce recently filled two positions. As of this summer, Executive Director Assistant Amanda Chartrand (left) and Executive Director Mary Jones will be heading up the office and community projects in the Boulder Junction area. —Contributed Photo
The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it filled the positions of executive director and executive director assistant.
The organization recently hired Mary Jones as the executive director of the chamber, July 31, and Amanda Chartrand filled the position of executive director assistant on June 20.
Jones was the Main Street Manager for the city of Pontiac, Ill., where she worked with community members and business owners to create partnerships and opportunities for economic growth and development throughout the community.
As part of the local government, she worked closely with the tourism office developing initiatives and partnerships between the municipality, community members, and businesses to keep the tourism economy thriving.
In her free time, Jones enjoys spending time outdoors and has a personal goal to visit a new state park each month. She also enjoys learning new embroidery techniques and volunteering with a local amateur theatre troupe.
She is a Rotarian and enjoys serving her community through their various service projects.
According to the board, Amanda Chartrand was a huge asset to the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce during the transition phase when the chamber was seeking a new executive director.
She served as the chamber’s temporary office assistant before being promoted to executive director assistant.
Chartrand served for seven years in the U.S. Air Force and was a Certified Veterinary Technician at Schuff Veterinary Hospital.
She has been a full-time resident of Boulder Junction for the last seven years and a visitor for more than 25 years. During her time here, she has been involved in multiple fundraising events for the town and has been highly involved in the playground committee.
Both Jones and Chartrand are excited to be involved in the future of Boulder Junction and the community.
