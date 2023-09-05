The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce will host its 31st annual Colorama Arts and Crafts Show Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in celebration of the changing of the seasons.
The show will be held at the Boulder Junction Community Center, located at 5386 Park St. in Boulder Junction.
Vendors will be located both indoors and outdoors at the center and will have a variety of handcrafted items for sale.
A farmers’ market with pumpkins and gourds will be set up during the event to kick off the autumn season.
Food vendors will be on site serving a variety of treats and meal options, and several retailers, restaurants and galleries will have special offers during the event.
Extend your visit by visiting the art galleries, retailers, and restaurants in town, and then the Boulder Junction Lions Club Colorama Dinner at 6 p.m.
New this year, the Boulder Junction Lions Club will host its traditional 63rd Colorama dinner the same day as the arts and crafts show.
The annual Colorama dinner is dedicated to “Funding the Future of Our Youth.” Attendees are encouraged to come and enjoy a meal held at Camp Manito-wish YMCA’s historic Nash Lodge on Highway K, west of Boulder Junction.
The proceeds from this meal will benefit the North Lakeland eighth grade class and help the group fund its spring 2024 class trip.
The class will help the Lions with preparing the room and setting tables earlier that afternoon, and per tradition, the class and their parents will be serving dinner that evening.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
A family-style chicken and traditional wild game stew dinner will be served with all the trimmings, followed by fresh baked pies for dessert.
Advanced tickets are required for the dinner. Tickets are currently for sale at the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce office.
The dinner tickets often sell out, so organizers encourage early ticket purchases for the event.
Paid table reservations are welcome for parties of 10 or more. Parties of less than 10 are seated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ticket cost is $22 for adults and $11 for children 12 and under. Checks and cash will be accepted.
Door prizes and raffle drawings will also be available during the event.
For more information, contact the chamber at 715-385-2400 or visit boulderjct.org.
