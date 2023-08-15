soc 3 fork candy-08.16.23- .jpg

A new candy vending machine to benefit FORK's food helpline has been placed at Nicolet National Bank in Eagle River. Displaying the machine are, from left, Danielle Mazur, branch manager; Cherie Winquist, owner of Star Lake Vending which provides the vending machines; and FORK President Perry Pokrandt. —Contributed Photo

Children of all ages love candy, and, starting now, that collective love of something sweet is going to help Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) continue to support food insecure families across Vilas and Oneida counties.

“Our fight against food insecurity across our North Woods communities requires sources of long-term funding,” explained FORK President Perry Pokrandt. “To that end, FORK has entered into a collaborative partnership with local business woman, Cherie Winquist, owner of Star Lake Vending. Together we will distribute old-fashioned stand-alone candy vending machines across Vilas and Oneida counties, with a portion of the proceeds to fund FORK’s Family Food Helpline.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.