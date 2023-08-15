The Buckatabon Lodge in Conover recently held a Christmas in July weekend event, July 21-23.
The resort celebrated a festive weekend with campsite decorating, a visit from Santa Claus, and elves threw candy from the Buckatabon Polar Express Train.
Saturday evening guests of the resort came together in the Clubhouse banquet hall for a dance party that included music by DJ Sammer the Jammer, prize giveaways, beverages, lights and Christmas decorations.
Gifts and candy were passed out from Santa’s workshop to the children in attendance.
Organizers of the event also created a way to give back to the community during the festivities.
Event Coordinator Autumne Gee contacted the local Chamber of Commerce, inquiring about giving opportunities in the area, and learned about the area’s Weekend Backpack Program organized by Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River.
Gee, with the support of Buckatabon Lodge owners Dustin and Julie Mueller, began to organize a way to give back to the four different elementary schools this program serves.
A Christmas tree was placed in the clubhouse for the donations to be placed under, and campers gave back with donations to the program.
“The donations exceeded my expectations for what would be donated,” said Sandy Bishop, director of the Backpack program.
Bishop attended the dance party to provide information about the program and to express her gratitude to the campers.
“It’s important for people to remember that we can all make a difference any day at any time,” said Gee. “Being generous and showing compassion aren’t just Christmas values; they are values that can be shown anywhere, even at a campground in July.”
Gee added that organizers were blown away by the amount of donations that were collected.
Event coordinators plan to continue this tradition annually at Buckatabon Lodge, and look forward to helping more local organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.