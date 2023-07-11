Church reports schedule changes Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Seated during the Childrens’ Moment at church are, from left, Arvid Spier-Olsen, Seren Spier-Olsen, Patricia Tucker and Marshall Miller. —Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eagle River recently announced a new time for its Sunday worship, beginning in July. There will now be a single Sunday service at 9 a.m. for the congregation. There will also be a special focus on families with young children, including a children’s moment during the service.In addition, the Sunday service will be held outdoors on the last Sunday of July and August, weather permitting. First Congregational Church is located at the corner of First and Division Street in Eagle River. For more information, call the church office at 715-802-8501. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joyce Sadauskas Eagle River proposes ordinance change to short-term rentals Lynda Rehberg Lac du Flambeau man pleads guilty to neglecting a child resulting in death Linda Jean Thomas
