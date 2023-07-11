Church reports schedule changes

Seated during the Childrens’ Moment at church are, from left, Arvid Spier-Olsen, Seren Spier-Olsen, Patricia Tucker and Marshall Miller. —Contributed Photo

The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eagle River recently announced a new time for its Sunday worship, beginning in July. 

There will now be a single Sunday service at 9 a.m. for the congregation. There will also be a special focus on families with young children, including a children’s moment during the service.

