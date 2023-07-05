City’s revitalization program receives state accreditation

Eagle River Revitalization Program (ERRP) has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
ERRP has put forth much effort to enhance the beauty and economy of Eagle River. Karen Margelofsky, executive director, stated that in 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program generated $7.9 million in local reinvestment, helped open 14 new businesses, and assisted 16 businesses improve their properties.
It also assisted in awarding 20 businesses with the Bounceback Grant, awarded 11 businesses with Sign Grants totaling $3,685, and seven businesses with building Improvement Grants totaling $13,045. Furthermore, ERRP assisted the city of Eagle River in acquiring a $250,000 WEDC Community Development Investment Grant for improvement and expansion of Riverstone Brewing Company and leveraged 1,817 volunteer hours.
“On average, for every dollar of public funds invested, there were $20 of private dollars invested,” Margelofsky said.
In addition to the business assistance provided by the revitalization program, they also managed 43 farmers markets, bringing farm fresh produce and fruits as well as artisan crafts to the area; produced and displayed 53 Artscape banners providing a public art walking tour; maintained seven municipal gardens, 45 flower planters, 13 hanging baskets and 100 American flags for beautification of the city.
“It takes a lot of work to maintain the national accreditation, but with our active and dedicated board and committee volunteers we have maintained this accreditation since 1999,” Margelofsky said. “We are always looking for more volunteers in our four focus areas to not only maintain the programs that we have, but to also discover what we may be missing too.”
ERRP’s performance is annually evaluated by Wisconsin Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts.,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors, White added.
To volunteer or support ERRP’s mission, contact Karen Margelofsky at 715-477-0645, visit her at 525 E. Maple St. in Eagle River, or visit eagleriverrevitalization.org.
About ERRP
Eagle River Revitalization Program Inc. was incorporated in 1999 by a group of local business owners as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and a Nationally Accredited Main Street Program servicing the city of Eagle River.
It has continued to maintain its national and state accreditation every year since inception by following Main Street America’s Four Point approach and being guided by its vision to preserve Eagle River’s unique North Woods character, while supporting the growth and vitality of the city. ERRP does that by following its mission to provide financial, design, and promotional assistance to stimulate the business community.
