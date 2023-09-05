Class of ‘73 to hold 50th reunion Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eagle River High School class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Sept. 30, at Kickback Grill on Duck Lake.Social hour for the event will begin at 4 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6 p.m.Cost is $35 per person and includes appetizers and dinner during the event. A cash bar will be available. Appetizers will include meatballs; chicken wings with sauces; cheese, sausage and crackers; and a veggie tray.The dinner menu will feature Mediterranean chicken on rice, seared steak medallions over smashed potatoes, brisket mac ‘n cheese, lettuce salad and dinner rolls.Names of attendees and payment should be sent to Nancy (Bruce) Richter by Sept. 15 at 2525 Adams Road, Eagle River, WI 54521. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wisconsin High School Reunion Eagle River Reunion Eagle River High School × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Filming of horror-comedy film takes place around Eagle River Eagle River man accused of stealing $71,500 from ERRA Phelps man dies in one-car rollover Eagle River VFW retires charter, transitions to vet resource center Tri-county area property values jump by double digits for 2nd straight year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.