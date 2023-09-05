A series of crisis seminar planning is scheduled in the North Woods to help individuals plan and be prepared for unforeseen circumstances.
The series encourages individuals to plan for some of the most important aspects of life, including aging and the possibility of a decline in health, a disability, and death.
Planning allows individuals to reverse the adverse impacts on children, spouses and family members.
The series will be held at the Walter E. Olson Memorial Library, located at 203 N. Main St. in Eagle River. The series will begin Tuesday, Sept. 12, with “Planning Before a Crisis: What You Need to Know;” followed by “Advanced Directives and Resources” Tuesday, Sept. 26; and the Tuesday, Oct. 10 seminar titled “Financial Planning, Funeral Arrangements, and Bucket Lists.”
All sessions will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
During the seminars, individuals can learn simple things they can do to provide loved ones a peace of mind.
Topics will include how to have difficult conversations; the importance of advanced directives, which are legal documents that give direction and authority to other individuals when a person is unable to make such decisions themself; and what important paperwork should be reviewed.
Resources about services available in the area will be discussed as well.
The workshops will also take place in Rhinelander at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 21 W. Timber Drive, on the following Tuesdays: Sept. 19, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17.
For more information or to sign up, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vilas County at 715-479-3625, or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Oneida County at 715-369-6170.
