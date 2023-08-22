Fundraiser auction raises $10,000 for arts organization Aug 22, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Artists, from left, McCall Hocking, Dale Popovich and Janet Schermeister display the works of art they created during the event that contributed to the auction event. —Photo By Bob Hughes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Land O’ Lakes Arts (LOLA) held a grand auction fundraising event Aug. 15 at the Lowenwood Campus, raising thousands of dollars for the organization. Musician Bob Palmer performed for guests in attendance during a social get-together that kicked off the evening.During the social, artists McCall Hocking, Dale Popovich, and Janet Schermeister created works of art for the upcoming auction from the naturalistic views of the Lowenwood Campus. Food was available from Taco Dan and the Boathouse food trucks. Complimentary drinks and desserts were offered throughout the evening. Naturalists were on hand to share their knowledge of the North Woods area.Heidi and Tim Miller of Believe In Auctions took the floor in the grand auction of the evening, raising funds in support of LOLA.Fourteen items were auctioned off, raising over $10,000 during the event. The Hocking, Popovich, and Schermeister pieces that went to auction sold for $475 each, raising a significant amount of funding from the artists.LOLA Executive Director Jennifer Anderson then raised more funding with “Dollars for Dreams,” and drew the winning ticket from the 50/50 raffle.For more information on LOLA, visit lolaartswi.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Land O Fundraiser × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Muskie open draws 1,200 anglers Sentencing hearing set for Woodruff hit-and-run Nicholas (Frank) Haubry Barbara Callies Roselynn Marie Richter
