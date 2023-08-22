LOLA Auction.jpeg
Artists, from left, McCall Hocking, Dale Popovich and Janet Schermeister display the works of art they created during the event that contributed to the auction event. —Photo By Bob Hughes

Land O’ Lakes Arts (LOLA) held a grand auction fundraising event Aug. 15 at the Lowenwood Campus, raising thousands of dollars for the organization. 

Musician Bob Palmer performed for guests in attendance during a social get-together that kicked off the evening.

