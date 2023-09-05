Loon, migratory bird presentation tonight Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Land O’ Lakes Fish and Game Club will host a Loons and Migratory Birds presentation Wednesday, Sept. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m.Joe Kaplan of Common Coast Research and Conservation will lead the talk at Lowenwood (formerly the Conserve School), located at 5400 Black Oak Lake Road in Land O’ Lakes.For more than 20 years, Common Coast has led efforts to protect conservation-dependent species such as the common loon, purple martin, and black tern in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. In addition, it partners with others to address emerging issues related to invasive species and disease outbreaks through monitoring and research.For more information, visit lolfishandgame.wixsite.com/lolfg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Filming of horror-comedy film takes place around Eagle River Eagle River man accused of stealing $71,500 from ERRA Phelps man dies in one-car rollover Eagle River VFW retires charter, transitions to vet resource center Tri-county area property values jump by double digits for 2nd straight year
