The Placid Lassie, a historical World War II D-Day aircraft, will return to King’s Land O’ Lakes airport Friday and Saturday, July 21-22.

This event is sponsored by the Land O’ Lakes Historical Society in partnership with the King’s Airport, and under the auspices of the Tunison Foundation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.