The Placid Lassie, a historical World War II D-Day aircraft, will return to King’s Land O’ Lakes airport Friday and Saturday, July 21-22.
This event is sponsored by the Land O’ Lakes Historical Society in partnership with the King’s Airport, and under the auspices of the Tunison Foundation.
The plane and will go on display to the public Friday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals will have the opportunity to tour the inside of the plane, including the cockpit, giving viewers the opportunity to explore one of the most historic warbirds in the nation.
The flight crew will be on hand to share information and answer questions. There will also be professional exhibits that tell about the airplane and its history.
The Placid Lassie is a World War II veteran-restored C-47 airplane that was involved in many wartime operations including the June 6, 1944, Normandy invasion over France, dropping paratroopers behind enemy lines.
The warbird was the lead aircraft on the D-Day Squadron that flew across the North Atlantic to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day and will again take part next year for the 80th anniversary of the landings.
As part of Land O’ Lakes King’s Airport Day July 22, there will be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Lunch will also be available as a fundraiser by the Land O’ Lakes Little League Baseball teams from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will also be opportunities to tour the airport.
The Wisconsin Kiters Club will also be on hand, giving workshops and tips on kite building and kite flying, along with kite-flying demos.
Water and soda will be available to purchase throughout both days.
For more information, contact the Land O’ Lakes Historical Society at 715-547-6979.
