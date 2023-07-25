Programs slated to explore conservationist Aldo Leopold Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Land O’ Lakes Fish and Game Club’s continuing 75 years of conservation celebration will feature two programs Aug. 2, on conservationist Aldo Leopold.Both programs will be held at Lowenwood (formerly the Conserve School) at 5400 N. Black Oak Lake Rd. in Land O’ Lakes.The first program will be a presentation for children at 11 a.m. about the book, “Aldo Leopold’s Shack: Nina’s Story” by author Nancy Nye Hunt. The book is written from the viewpoint of Leopold’s daughter, about the family’s conservation and restoration work on a worn out farm they purchased during the Great Depression.Hunt has a degree in agricultural education, and has worked at the Wisconsin State Capitol as a legislative liaison for the offices of governor and attorney general, and in the state senate.She lives and writes from her home, Prairie Trace Farm, in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area and enjoys spending time with her daughters, three young grandsons and her husband, Tom.The second presentation will take place at 1 p.m. with a showing of “Green Fire,” a documentary on the life of Leopold.The film will feature the legacy and influence Leopold had in creating the concept of environmental ethics and wilderness conservation.Leopold’s work emphasized biodiversity and ecology, being the founder of the science of wildlife management.“Green Fire” is the first full-length documentary film made about Leopold and explores his career and his enduring influence, tracing how he shaped the modern conservation movement. Both presentations are free and open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Vilas, Oneida counties quarantined due to moth caterpillar infestations Vandalism occurs for third time this year on Eagle River Golf Course Lac du Flambeau man sentenced to prison in felony battery case HIGHWAY CLOSED Eagle River fireworks canceled due to lack of funding, help
