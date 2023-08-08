con 4 Taras Putt Putt-08.09.23-Taras Putt Putt Con.jpg

Tara's second annual Putt-Putt event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 26 at several Conover businesses. —Photo By Jacki Hildebrandt

Tara’s second annual Mini Putt-Putt event will take place in Conover Saturday, Aug. 26.

Hosted by the Burnt Bridge Tavern, the tournament will take place at 11 different North Woods businesses from noon until 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.