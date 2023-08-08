Second annual putt-putt event planned at Burnt Bridge Tavern Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tara's second annual Putt-Putt event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 26 at several Conover businesses. —Photo By Jacki Hildebrandt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tara’s second annual Mini Putt-Putt event will take place in Conover Saturday, Aug. 26.Hosted by the Burnt Bridge Tavern, the tournament will take place at 11 different North Woods businesses from noon until 6 p.m.Teams of three to four golfers will compete to putt through nine of the 11 holes to earn the best score. The scorecard must be completed and turned in to the Burnt Bridge Tavern located at 5920 County Highway K.Awards will be presented after 6 p.m. when scores have been tabulated. Teams can win in categories for best score, best dressed team, and best team name.Music will be provided from 3 to 6 p.m. by the The Nicolet Dropouts.The cost to register is $60 per team and the competition is limited to 50 teams.Scorecards can be picked up and paid for in advance at participating Conover businesses.Proceeds will be donated to the Cure Epilepsy Organization.For more information, email trosploch@yahoo.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Northerners place first, third in two senior tournaments Peggy Williams Lac du Flambeau man, woman, sentenced in narcotic drug cases Vicki Lee Sundberg Roselynn Marie Richter
